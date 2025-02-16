Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,169,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

