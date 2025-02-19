TAG Oil (CVE:TAO) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

TAG Oil Ltd. (CVE:TAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. 913,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 362,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

About TAG Oil

TAG Oil Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, the Middle East, and North Africa. The company was formerly known as Durum Cons. Energy Corp. and changed its name to TAG Oil Ltd. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

