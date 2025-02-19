Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.48. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 65,498 shares changing hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
