Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.48. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 65,498 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

