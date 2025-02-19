Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 79,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 95,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

