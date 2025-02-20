Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 89,971 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,971 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

