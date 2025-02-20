Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 22,150 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $43.11 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.