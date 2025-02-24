“Freight Technologies Shakes Up its Board of Directors with New Appointments”

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) has announced it will be welcoming two new directors to its board. The announcement followed the resignation on February 14, 2025, of Paul Freudenthaler and William Samuels, both of which resulted from personal decision-making rather than any discord within the company or the board. Freudenthaler will continue serving in his role as Company Secretary for Freight Technologies.
The two incoming directors, Leilei Nie and Andres Gonzalez, have a wealth of experience in their respective fields.
Meanwhile, Andres Gonzalez has been serving as the CEO of Futura Reserva, a Mexico-based investment management company, since 2024. He was previously Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Capital Natural (now CREO), where he was responsible for leading the development of large-scale projects including Arboleda, Distrito Tec, Siendo, and Sofia 440 in Monterrey. Gonzalez was also experienced in overseeing the planning and development of master-planned communities, commercial spaces, office buildings, and residential properties.
Both Nie and Gonzalez were given their appointments following a unanimous approval by the Freight Technologies board. The new directors will each be receiving an annual cash fee of $24,000, alongside reimbursement for pre-approved business-related expenses. Their terms will be subject to annual approval until their removal or resignation.
Freight Technologies also publicly expressed their gratitude to departing directors Freudenthaler and Samuels for their contributions the company’s growth during their tenure.
The company relayed hope that the incorporation of Nie’s expertise in fintech and Gonzalez’s real estate and investment knowledge will enrich the board’s makeup and contribute to Freight Technologies’ next phase of growth and innovation.
Freight Technologies Inc., a logistics management innovation provider, specializes in AI and machine-learning powered platform solutions aimed at automating and optimizing supply chain processes.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Freight Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.
