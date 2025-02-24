B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.70 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 272.10 ($3.44). Approximately 34,613,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,428,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.68).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.42) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 475.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 565 ($7.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a 640.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.94 ($7.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,105.80). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

