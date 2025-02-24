Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,863 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $495,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.21%.

Getty Realty Profile

