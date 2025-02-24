Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after purchasing an additional 460,985 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.