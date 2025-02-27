Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

