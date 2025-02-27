Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 181,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,466. National Vision has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $967.84 million, a PE ratio of -61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 64.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

