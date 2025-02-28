5,144 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

