Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,178,730.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,325,802.76.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after buying an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $246,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

