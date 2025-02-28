First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDD. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,060,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,828,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,963,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

BIDD stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $737.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.44.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

