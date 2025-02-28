Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,149 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,015. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.