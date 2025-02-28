uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 14,341 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12.

On Monday, December 9th, Christian Klemt sold 1,796 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $13,559.80.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 494,726 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

