IFP Advisors Inc Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock worth $14,954,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

