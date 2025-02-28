National Pension Service Sells 13,770 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ResMed were worth $48,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.56 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day moving average is $239.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

