Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $100.67 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

