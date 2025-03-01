Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,379.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 773,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,355,000 after acquiring an additional 541,869 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

