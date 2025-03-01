Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 90,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

