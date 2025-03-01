Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,670.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.