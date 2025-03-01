Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of -1.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.9%.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSE opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.