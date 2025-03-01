West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

