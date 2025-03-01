EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EME opened at $408.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.89 and a 12-month high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

