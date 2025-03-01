WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,855,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 789,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $20,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 58.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 384,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

