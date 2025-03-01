Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Hologic by 29.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

