TD Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,961 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $77.71 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.