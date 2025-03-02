Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $84,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

CPRT opened at $54.80 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

