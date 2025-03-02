Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 53.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

