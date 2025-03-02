Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

