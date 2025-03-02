Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

