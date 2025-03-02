Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $670.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

