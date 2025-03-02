Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

INVH stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

