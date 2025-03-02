Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 11,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.