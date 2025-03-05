Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $972.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $949.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $416.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.