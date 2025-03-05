Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 629,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,138 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Shares of ADSK opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

