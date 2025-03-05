Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vontier worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

