Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the quarter. Robert Half comprises approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Robert Half worth $41,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

