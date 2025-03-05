SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,155,000 after buying an additional 204,965 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 338,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

