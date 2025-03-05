Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

