Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

