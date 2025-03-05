Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $236.31 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.82.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,064. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

