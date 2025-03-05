SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 13.1 %

BBY opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

