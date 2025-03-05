Bailard Inc. Has $407,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

