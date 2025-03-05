SVB Wealth LLC Invests $339,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $96.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

