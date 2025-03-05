iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

