6,521 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

