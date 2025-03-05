Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 626.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $619.15 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $598.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.02. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

